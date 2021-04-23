Kansas City Southern Likely to Start Talks With CN

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Kansas City Southern is preparing to take a key first step to opening takeover talks with Canadian National Railway Co., according to people familiar with the matter, as the battle for the U.S. railroad operator heats up.

Kansas City Southern is expected to declare in the coming days that CN’s $30 billion proposal is likely to lead to an offer that’s superior to the deal it reached last month with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter is private. The move would allow it to start talks with the interloper.

It’s open to discussions with CN because the new offer presents a higher value to shareholders than its $25 billion cash-and-stock deal with Canadian Pacific, the people said. Kansas City Southern likes that CN has only asked for two weeks to finalize its plans and feels that both offers carry similar risks for investors, the people said.

Starting discussions with CN wouldn’t cancel the existing agreement with Canadian Pacific, and Kansas City Southern will still need to determine whether the new offer is superior. If it does, Canadian Pacific would then have the opportunity to counterbid, the people said.

While Kansas City Southern views the CN proposal as having more antitrust risks, it doesn’t see them as insurmountable, the people said. Kansas City Southern has yet to make a final decision and may still choose not to proceed with the talks, the people said.