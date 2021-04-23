Justin Theroux Got ‘Most Sage’ Advice From Jason Bateman During Jennifer Aniston Romance

WENN/Nicky Nelson/FayesVision

The ‘Girl on the Train’ actor opens up about the best pieces of advice that he got from the ‘Game Night’ star as he dealt with media frenzy when dating the former ‘Friends’ star.

AceShowbiz –

Justin Theroux was indebted to Jason Bateman. The “On the Basis of Sex” actor revealed that he got “one of the most sage pieces of advice ever” from the “Game Night” star when he was still in the dating period with his now-ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.

In a teaser for his upcoming appearance on “Sunday Today With Willie Geist“, Justin recalled what Jason told him at that time. “He said, ‘Look, in that side of the entertainment industry, a character is about to be born. And that character is you, but it’s not you,'” the 49-year-old actor said.

“‘That character is, you know, angry; that character has got a problem; that character is, you know, sweet,” Justin continued. “It’s just this little soap opera that gets written in the margins. And he said, ‘And so, my advice is don’t follow that guy’s storyline.'” He went on to say that Jason’s words of wisdom “were the only way you can keep sane in all that.”

<br />

Though his marriage with the “Friends” beauty ended with a divorce, “The Girl on the Train” actor stressed they are still “two best friends”. He added that they have “decided to part ways as a couple” and will continue their “cherished friendship.”

During an interview with Esquire, Justin said, “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other. I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship.” He added, “We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally. And I’d like to think the same for her.”

Justin and Jennifer started dating in 2011. They got engaged the following year. On August 5, 2015, the two tied the knot. They parted ways at the end of 2017. Jennifer’s publicist, Stephen Huvane, said at that time that the decision to split “was mutual.”