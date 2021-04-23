Johnny Depp’s Defamation Suit Should Be Thrown Out After Appeal Loss

WENN

The legal team representing the ‘Aquaman’ actress urges judge to toss out the defamation lawsuit filed by the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor following his libel appeal loss.

AceShowbiz –

Lawyers representing actress Amber Heard are trying to convince a judge to dismiss the defamation case her ex-husband Johnny Depp has filed, insisting his recent court defeat in the U.K. proves the matter isn’t fit for trial.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star recently failed to secure an appeal in his failed libel case against The Sun in London after newspaper editors ran a column, in which Depp was called a “wife beater” and the “Aquaman” star’s legal team believes that should be enough to cancel out his $50 million (£36 million) suit against Amber for comments she made in a Washington Post article.

“Giving full effect to the UK Judgments necessitates a finding that statements in the op-ed published in the Washington Post are true – Mr. Depp committed domestic violence against Ms. Heard on many occasions, causing her to fear for her life,” a statement from Heard and her lawyers reads.

“Therefore, as a matter of law, Depp cannot prevail on any of his claims, and Depp’s Complaint against Ms. Heard should be dismissed in its entirety.”

Heard has also requested a 28 May (21) hearing on her plea filing in front of the judge assigned the defamation case, which is currently set for April, 2022.

Depp alleges the piece Heard wrote, in which she called herself a domestic violence survivor, cost him a role in Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean” reboot. The actor lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the third “Fantastic Beasts” film after losing his libel case against The Sun last year (20). Heard testified against him during the three-week trial, which ended with High Court judge Mr. Justice Nicol ruling the newspaper article was “substantially true.”