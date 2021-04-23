John Travolta Describes Dancing With Princess Diana as ‘Magical’

WENN/Instagram/Adriana M. Barraza

The ‘Grease’ actor recalls the ‘very special, magical moment’ when he danced with the late Diana Spencer at a White House party and describes it as a ‘fairytale.’

AceShowbiz –

John Travolta looks back on dancing with Princess Diana in 1985 at a White House party as a “fairytale.”

The pair hit the dance floor at a party thrown by then-President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan, and the “Grease” actor tells Esquire Mexico the moment was a “great privilege and honour.”

“I didn’t think they’d ask me to dance with her,” admits John. “I had the great privilege and honour of doing so, and I thought, ‘There must be a reason for doing this and I better give it my all.’ ”

“That meant lead the dance well and make sure we had fun,” he added. “That was the easy part, but just the fact of greeting Diana appropriately, being confident and asking her to dance was a complicated task.”

John went on to call his dance with Diana a “fairytale.”

“Think of the setting. We were at the White House. It’s midnight. The stage is like a dream. I approach her, touch her elbow, invite her to dance,” John reflected.

“She spins around and gives me that captivating smile, just a little sad, and accepts my invitation. And there we were, dancing together as if it were a fairytale.”

<br />

He added, “Who could ever imagine something like that would happen to them someday? I was smart enough to stamp it in my memory as a very special, magical moment.”