J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine pause should be lifted, CDC advisers say

Article content Use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine should resume in the United States, advisers to U.S. health regulators said on Friday, after reviewing data showing it will help save lives and prevent hospitalizations despite the risk of extremely rare but potentially deadly blood clots. The recommendation paves the way for J&J’s one-dose shot to begin going into arms again in the United States, once they are confirmed by regulators. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration paused its use last week in order to review reports of the dangerous blood clot condition accompanied by low blood platelets. If vaccinations with J&J’s shot resumed, it could prevent up to 1,400 deaths from COVID-19 and up to 3,500 admissions to intensive care units over six-months depending on how many doses are used, CDC official Sara Oliver told the panel. There could be at least 26 cases of the clotting condition during that period as well out of nearly 10 million shots administered, she said. The CDC also said not resuming the shot would delay the U.S. from reaching its immunization goal by 14 days. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, who can accept or reject the panel’s recommendation, said earlier on Friday she hoped for a quick resumption of the shot.

Article content The panel voted 10-4 to reaffirm that the J&J COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for use in people 18 years of age and older. “The benefits do clearly outweigh the risk from a population and individual perspective,” said Dr. Beth Bell, a member of the advisory panel and a clinical professor at the University of Washington in Seattle. Panelists who voted against raised concerns that women might not be fully informed of the risks or be told that they could choose an alternate vaccine. “The Committee’s recommendation is an essential step toward continuing urgently needed vaccinations in a safe way for millions of people in the U.S.,” said J&J’s Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels in a statement. The FDA will update the emergency use authorization for the vaccine to include information about the risk and how to recognize and treat the condition, J&J executives told the panel. ‘EXTRAORDINARILY RARE RISK’ “It is an extraordinarily rare risk. A number of vaccines have an extraordinarily rare risk,” said Dr. Paul Offit of the University of Pennsylvania, a member of the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel. Dr. William Moss, executive director, International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health said the vaccine should be used with warnings of the risk as it will help advance the vaccination effort. “Giving people the choice to receive a single-dose vaccine will help get more people vaccinated faster and will better protect some populations, such as those who are homeless or incarcerated,” he said via email.

Article content The American Medical Association applauded the decision, saying the data presented at the meeting “clearly demonstrates that the benefits of this approach outweigh the risks, which include becoming infected with COVID-19 and the potential for severe illness or death.” The European Medicines Agency on Tuesday said the benefits of the shot outweighed its risks and recommended adding a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts to the vaccine’s product label. J&J resumed its rollout there. The regulator said the blood clots in patients who received the J&J vaccine bear close resemblance to 169 cases in Europe reported with the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine. J&J has faced several setbacks since its shot gained U.S. emergency authorization in February, including drawing scrutiny over production shortfalls. FDA inspectors this week cited a long list of serious cleanliness and safety issues at an Emergent BioSolutions plant making the J&J vaccine. Johnson & Johnson shares closed up 0.2 %at $165.52. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Julie Steenhuysen in Chicago, Susan Heavey in Washington, Carl O’Donnell and Caroline Humer in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

