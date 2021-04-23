Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony ‘Have Each Other’s Backs’ After She Splits From Alex Rodriguez

WENN/Instar/Rosie Mendoza

The ‘On the Floor’ hitmaker is reported to have been relying on her ex-husband to take care of their twin children while she is in the Dominican Republic filming a new movie.

AceShowbiz –

Jennifer Lopez could still find an ally in Marc Anthony regardless of the situation. In the wake of her split from Alex Rodriguez, the “On the Floor” hitmaker and her ex-husband were reported to “have each other’s backs.”

Offering more details of Jennifer and Marc’s relationship was Entertainment Tonight. “Jennifer makes it a point to have cordial relationships, especially with Marc since he is the father of her children. [They] have a friendship and are supportive of each other whether it comes to parenting, personal matters or their careers,” a source told the outlet. “They have each other’s backs.”

Meanwhile, a separate source told PEOPLE that Jennifer has been leaning on Marc to take care of their twins while she is on duty. “Jennifer is doing well. She is still filming in the Dominican Republic. The kids have visited her and they make her the happiest,” the insider spilled. “[They] have a great relationship. Having Marc around while she has had to work abroad has been very comforting for Jennifer.”

Earlier this month, the “Hustlers” star received praise from her former spouse for her foresight. When speaking to InStyle, he raved, “The thing about [her] is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet.’ Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it.”

“She’s the first one in the room and the last to leave. The hardest worker I’ve ever met. When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me,” the father of six went on gushing. “That has changed since. I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”

The “I Need to Know” crooner and the “Let’s Get Loud” songstress were married for nearly eight years. However, they called it quits in 2011. Despite the separation, they successfully co-parent their 13-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Jennifer herself has called off her engagement to Alex. In a joint statement for the “Today” show, they announced, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so… We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”