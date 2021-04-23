Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.57% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.57%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the lost 0.57%.

The best performers of the session on the were ANA Holdings Inc (T:), which rose 3.38% or 77.5 points to trade at 2369.5 at the close. Meanwhile, Odakyu Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (T:) added 2.66% or 76.0 points to end at 2932.0 and Central Japan Railway Co. (T:) was up 2.53% or 385.0 points to 15630.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Z Holdings Corp (T:), which fell 3.87% or 21.0 points to trade at 521.0 at the close. Panasonic Corp (T:) declined 3.47% or 47.0 points to end at 1309.0 and Komatsu Ltd. (T:) was down 3.17% or 103.0 points to 3148.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2218 to 1278 and 249 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.56.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.93% or 0.57 to $62.00 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.66% or 0.43 to hit $65.83 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 0.01% or 0.20 to trade at $1782.20 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.03% to 107.93, while EUR/JPY rose 0.24% to 130.02.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.29% at 91.060.