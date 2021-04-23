Japan promises safe Olympics after unveiling new emergency measures By Reuters

© Reuters. A 3D printed Olympics logo is seen in front of displayed “Tokyo 2021” words in this illustration
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday promised to ensure a safe Tokyo Olympics this summer, after announcing a new state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures.
The measures will go into effect from April 25 to May 11, raising questions about Japan’s ability to host the Olympics amid a resurgent coronavirus.
