Japan declares a state of emergency in Tokyo and Osaka as cases continue to rise.

Over all, the country has recorded slightly more than half a million infections and about 10,000 deaths from the virus.

The new restrictions are intended to be tougher and shorter than two states of emergency Japan imposed over parts of the country at the start of the pandemic last year and in January, although they fall shy of the total lockdowns seen in other countries. The measures give the prefectures the authority to ask businesses to close or restrict hours, and to fine those that do not comply.

Large department stores, shopping malls, amusement parks and movie theaters will be asked to close, along with karaoke bars and other establishments that serve alcohol. Schools can remain open, and shops that sell food and other essential items will be spared. But restaurants will be asked to shorten their hours and residents will be told not to drink alcohol in public venues.

Organizers of sporting events, including professional baseball games and soccer matches, will be asked not to allow spectators — although officials have said that the emergency measures will not affect the Tokyo Olympics, whose opening ceremony is scheduled for July 23.

Polls indicate that the Japanese public is increasingly frustrated with Mr. Suga, who took office in September, over his handling of the pandemic and his government’s insistence on going ahead with the Olympics, which were rescheduled from last year. Organizers have said the event will take place without spectators from abroad, and have barred crowds from parts of the ceremonial torch relay. Still, in surveys, more than 70 percent of Japanese say the games should be postponed again or canceled.