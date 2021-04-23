Intel, Kimberly-Clark Fall Premarket; Snap Rises By Investing.com

Celanese (NYSE:) stock rose 2.6% after the chemicals and specialty materials company beat expectations with its first quarter, boosted by rising prices which more than offset a slight decline in sales.

Mattel (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.3% after the toy maker reported record 47% sales growth for its latest quarter, boosted by strong sales of Barbie dolls and Hot Wheels cars as lockdowns around the world increased demand for toys.

American Express (NYSE:) stock fell 3.6% after the credit card issuer’s total revenue fell 12% in the first quarter, only beating profit estimates after it released more than $1 billion worth of funds it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:) stock slumped 4.4% after the personal care company disappointed in its latest quarter and gave a weaker than expected full-year forecast, citing supply chain issues. The company’s hygiene-related products had been a notable winner last year from the pandemic.

Intel (NASDAQ:) stock fell 2.1% after the chip maker’s second-quarter profit forecast fell short of expectations, even as it raised its annual sales outlook, as the company spent heavily to get its manufacturing operations back on track and catch up to rivals with faster chips.

