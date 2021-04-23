India’s Urban Affluent Hit By New Virus Wave After Dodging First

Article content

(Bloomberg) — India’s devastating new wave of infections appears to have landed on its urban affluent, a group whose lives are usually insulated from the country’s worst economic and social crises.

In Mumbai, India’s financial center, more than 170,000 households are in buildings that have been sealed by government authorities, which indicates the coronavirus is spreading rapidly among the city’s middle and upper middle classes. Official data show only 120,000 slum households are in areas demarcated as “containment zones,” despite the poor being packed in far more tightly.

“Most cases are coming from buildings and high rises and not slums,” Suresh Kakani, Mumbai’s deputy municipal commissioner, said by phone.

With the so-called consuming class ravaged by the new wave, India’s growth is at risk because private consumption accounts for about 60% of India’s economy. The central bank’s consumer confidence survey is showing increasing pessimism on jobs and policy makers have said they stand ready to support growth in what is now the world’s epicenter of the pandemic.

“Times are such that people are seeking help from every quarter possible,” said Ajay Bagga, a retired banker and fund manager, who is helping vet claims on social media from groups purporting to supply the Covid treatment remdesivir. “Trader chatrooms are no more exclusive to market discussions. People are sharing information on hospital beds, oxygen supplies.”