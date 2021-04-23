India stocks lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.45% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NSE, the declined 0.45%, while the index declined 0.42%.

The best performers of the session on the were NTPC Ltd (NS:), which rose 3.94% or 3.90 points to trade at 102.85 at the close. Meanwhile, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (NS:) added 3.66% or 7.45 points to end at 210.90 and HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (NS:) was up 1.61% or 10.90 points to 689.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Britannia Industries Ltd (NS:), which fell 2.67% or 100.20 points to trade at 3651.80 at the close. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (NS:) declined 2.53% or 20.20 points to end at 779.50 and GAIL Ltd (NS:) was down 2.41% or 3.20 points to 129.80.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (BO:) which rose 3.51% to 210.75, NTPC Ltd (BO:) which was up 3.38% to settle at 102.55 and AXIS Bank Ltd. (BO:) which gained 1.82% to close at 670.85.

The worst performers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (BO:) which was down 2.63% to 778.60 in late trade, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (BO:) which lost 2.30% to settle at 5080.25 and Tech Mahindra Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.84% to 950.40 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 907 to 723 and 77 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1537 rose and 1275 declined, while 165 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 1.45% to 22.6900.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.29% or 5.15 to $1787.15 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.52% or 0.32 to hit $61.75 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.31% or 0.20 to trade at $65.60 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.13% to 75.016, while EUR/INR rose 0.17% to 90.4010.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.30% at 91.047.

