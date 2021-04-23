India Faces Record-Breaking Virus Surge

The situation right now here is really, really worst, critical and out of control. The staff is really cooperative, but due to the overcrowding, all through the main hall of the walk-in casualty, it is difficult to provide equal treatment to all the patients. That’s why there is a highly casualty rate inside, and there’s a very negative environment inside. The situation in India is a devastating reminder of what this virus can do and why we must marshal every tool against it in a comprehensive and integrated approach. This is a scenario that’s playing out around the world and will continue to play out unless we ensure equitable access to the tools needed to save lives. The solution is straightforward. We need countries and companies that control the resources that could save lives to share.