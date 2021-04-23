Hord Announces its IEO and IDO Quadruple Token Sale By CoinQuora

  • Hord announced its HORD token to the public.
  • HORD is all set for trading on April 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM UTC.
  • The team organized a triple IEO on Kucoin, Gate, and FlyBit.
  • One IDO is also happening which will commence on Uniswap.

On Friday, Hord announces its HORD token to the public. Hord is the provider of dynamic ETFs via decentralized smart contracts. The token is all set for trading on April 23, 2021, at 10:00 AM UTC.

Without a doubt, the Hord team believes it is essential to provide equal participation options to all future HORD investors. Not only CEX but Hord also chose DEX offering strategy to make sure everyone can participate in the event.

Whereas, they organized a triple Initial Exchange Offering (IEOs) on Kucoin, Gate, and Flybit. Simultaneously, the Initial DEX Offering (IDO) will commence on Uniswap. Clearly, the public can acquire the HORD token at an early stage through these exchange…

