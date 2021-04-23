Here’s What Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Has to Say About ‘First Boyfriend’ Timothee Chalamet

WENN/Ivan Nikolov/Avalon

When reflecting on her past relationship, the daughter of the ‘Material Girl’ hitmaker finally confirms that she and the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star were ‘a little item.’

AceShowbiz –

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon is giving a glimpse of her first love story. In a new interview with Vanity Fair, the eldest daughter of the “Material Girl” hitmaker reminisced her past relationship with “first boyfriend” Timothee Chalamet.

The 24-year-old opened up to the publication that she met the “Call Me by Your Name” star while attending Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan. On what she thought of her now-ex-boyfriend, she told the publication, “I respect him a lot, we were a little item.” She went on to call him, “My first boyfriend…or anything.”

Lourdes’ brief yet sweet reflection seemed to be an acknowledgment to the past rumors of her closeness to Timothee. She and the “Little Women” actor sparked dating rumors back in 2013. At that time, a source claimed that the two, who went to the same school, were open about their love life. The source explained, “It’s common knowledge at the school that the pair are dating.”

Another source confirmed the romance speculations, adding that the twosome had only been dating for a short time. “Dating is a loose term for it, but yes, they are teenagers being teenagers so I guess you can call it that,” the insider added. “It has not been going on for very long at all.”

Four years after the dating speculation sparked, both Lourdes and Timothee kept their relationship private. When Timothee was asked about the rumors during an interview with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios in 2017, the movie star tiptoed around the subject, but candidly admitted that he had “a fun night” with Lourdes.

“I usually don’t talk about this stuff,” the blushing 25-year-old said at the time. He went on to allude to the fact that they’re still friends. He added, “She hasn’t seen [Call Me by Your Name] yet, but she’s excited to.”





“She keeps teasing me about it,” he continued. “The movie itself she’s very excited about, and the reception it’s been getting is only a great thing, it’s like the public appearance stuff around it, some of the late-night things I’ve done. I’ll get made fun of.”

Timothee then recalled when he met and danced together with Lourdes’ mother Madonna that same night. “Getting a dance with Madonna that night, that was cool,” he claimed. “Madonna was with us dancing, my buddy Joey was there and [Lourdes], too. We were all dancing together.”

When pressed about how long the relationship between him and Lourdes lasted, Timothee only laughed and replied, “Next question! I’m outta here!”