‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Holiday Special Confirmed to Take Place After ‘Thor 4’

Walt Disney Pictures

Director James Gunn teases the upcoming Christmas special of the Marvel ragtag team of misfits, claiming it will be set after ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ but before the ‘GOTG 3’.

AceShowbiz –

James Gunn has confirmed he’s working on a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special

The director took to Twitter on Thursday (22Apr21) to post a photograph of the front of a script, which read, “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Written by James ‘Long Elf’ Gunn.”

Captioning the tweet, he wrote, “This is the wrapping. The present is inside. #GotGHS. (sic)”

However, in true fashion, James seemingly didn’t give too much else away.

When someone asked if it would be like the “Star Wars” holiday special or “much better,” James simply replied, “In full disclosure, I loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid.”

And when one fan asked if “this is based after Thor 4 but before Guardians 3,” James confirmed that was the case.

James later also revealed it would be a television special rather than a movie and live action like the movie.

Responding to a fan, he wrote, “It’s a television special not a movie.”

The filmmaker admitted he had been working on this project for a little while.

He explained, “I wrote the treatment years ago and just finally finished the script.”

The special is expected to be out around December, 2022.

The Christmas special is going to tide fans over while waiting for the “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3“.

Details of the much-anticipated third installment are still scarce, but director James Gunn recently shut down rumors suggesting that former “High School Musical” star Zac Efron was among the new additions to the cast ensemble.