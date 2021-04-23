Governing body of Louisiana gives Bitcoin its nod of approval By Cointelegraph

“THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the House of Representatives of the Legislature of Louisiana does hereby commend Satoshi Nakamoto for his contribution to economic security,” said House Resolution No. 33 from Rep. Mark Wright. According to an article from The Hill, the document was signed on Thursday.

has gained increasing levels of adoption over the past several months amid its rise past $60,000. The government of the U.S. state of Louisiana recently released a resolution in which it noted some of Bitcoin’s (BTC) accomplishments.

