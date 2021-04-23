Governing body of Louisiana gives Bitcoin its nod of approval By Cointelegraph

Governing body of Louisiana gives Bitcoin its nod of approval
has gained increasing levels of adoption over the past several months amid its rise past $60,000. The government of the U.S. state of Louisiana recently released a resolution in which it noted some of Bitcoin’s (BTC) accomplishments.
“THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the House of Representatives of the Legislature of Louisiana does hereby commend Satoshi Nakamoto for his contribution to economic security,” said House Resolution No. 33 from Rep. Mark Wright. According to an article from The Hill, the document was signed on Thursday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.