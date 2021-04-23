Gold heads for weekly rise as U.S. Treasury yields edge lower

Article content

Gold rose on Friday and was set to post

a third straight weekly gain after U.S. President Joe Biden’s

proposal to hike capital gains tax weighed on U.S. Treasury

yields, while a weaker dollar also bolstered the metal’s appeal.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,786.87 per ounce by 0332

GMT. The metal jumped to its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67

on Thursday, and has added about 0.6% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,786.90 per ounce.

“The knock-on effect from the tax hike (proposal) is

attracting bond investors and the yields have dropped, and this

is providing a little bit of lift-off for gold,” said Stephen

Innes, chief global market strategist at financial services firm

Axi.

“The big question now facing gold markets is a decision on

how the U.S. Federal Reserve is going to play next week.”

U.S. 10-year Treasury yield ticked lower on news

that Biden will roll out a plan to raise taxes for high earners.

A subdued dollar also raised gold’s appeal for other

currency holders.

Underlining a revival in Asian bullion demand, shipments to

India leapt to their highest since 2013, driving Swiss gold

exports to a 10-month high.

Despite signs of strong pent-up demand for physical gold in