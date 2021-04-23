Gold heads for third weekly gain on lower yields, weaker dollar

Article content

Gold edged higher on Friday and was on

track to register a third straight weekly gain supported by a

weaker dollar and lower U.S. Treasury yields, while investors

awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1,790.65 per ounce by 1156

GMT, having jumped to its highest since Feb. 25 at $1,797.67 on

Thursday, and has gained 0.8% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,789.40.

“The focus is turning to the Fed as in recent times we have

seen significant improvement in U.S. data. That’s raising

speculation that the Fed might signal its intention to reduce

its emergency stimulus measures in the coming months,” said

Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst with ThinkMarkets.

“There’s an element of hesitation as people are just waiting

to see what the Fed says before decisively stepping in on the

long side.”

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields eased to 1.54%,

while the dollar fell 0.3%.

The Fed’s next meeting ends on April 28, and while no major

policy changes are expected, investors are paying close

attention to any comments on possible scaling back of monetary

easing in the future.

“The upcoming rise in inflation in April-May 2021 will most

likely keep gold prices supported in the near term,” Fitch