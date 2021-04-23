GM commits to doubling ad spending with Black-owned media By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Logo of General Motors atop the company headquarters
DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co (NYSE:) on Friday said it will double its commitment to spending with Black-owned media to 4% of its ad budget next year with a target of reaching 8% by 2025.
GM had come under criticism from some Black media leaders for not spending enough of the U.S. automaker’s ad budget with Black-owned media. GM said it will spend 2% of its annual budget this year with Black-owned media.
