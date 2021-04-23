Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 0.27% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the declined 0.27%, while the index fell 0.31%, and the index lost 0.37%.

The best performers of the session on the were Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.33% or 0.788 points to trade at 34.610 at the close. Meanwhile, Continental AG O.N. (DE:) added 2.01% or 2.34 points to end at 118.60 and Delivery Hero AG (DE:) was up 1.40% or 1.80 points to 129.95 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Wohnen AG (DE:), which fell 2.34% or 1.090 points to trade at 45.420 at the close. Bayer AG NA (DE:) declined 2.17% or 1.21 points to end at 54.51 and Adidas AG (DE:) was down 1.54% or 4.15 points to 266.15.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 2.14% to 121.750, Kion Group AG (DE:) which was up 1.91% to settle at 86.32 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.90% to close at 4.936.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 2.83% to 75.660 in late trade, LEG Immobilien AG (DE:) which lost 2.06% to settle at 116.400 and Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DE:) which was down 1.85% to 10.369 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Drillisch AG (DE:) which rose 2.49% to 24.680, Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.33% to settle at 34.610 and Varta AG (DE:) which gained 2.14% to close at 121.750.

The worst performers were LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 5.95% to 23.080 in late trade, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 2.83% to settle at 75.660 and Evotec AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.70% to 33.500 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 364 to 314 and 68 ended unchanged.

Shares in Kion Group AG (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.91% or 1.62 to 86.32.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.07% to 19.24.

Gold Futures for June delivery was down 0.33% or 5.95 to $1776.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.55% or 0.34 to hit $61.77 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.52% or 0.34 to trade at $65.74 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.46% to 1.2070, while EUR/GBP rose 0.41% to 0.8717.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.37% at 90.987.