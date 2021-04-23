Gal Gadot Drunkenly Cut Her Finger, Husband Threw It Away

Instagram

During a new interview, the ‘Wonder Woman’ actress also reveals how she explained to her kids, Maya (4) and Alma (9), that she is pregnant with her third child.

Gal Gadot learns the hard way that cooking under influence may not be the best decision. During her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“, the “Wonder Woman” actress revealed that she accidentally chopped off the tip of her finger while cooking after having a few drinks.

Talking to host Jimmy Kimmel, Gadot said that early on during COVID-19 pandemic, she cooked a lot and “drank probably too much.” She recalled making a cabbage salad after she started drinking at 11 A.M. Things were okay until she cut the top of her finger.

Her husband Yaron Varsano came to her, only to throw the tip to the garbage disposal. “Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger. And then he got so disgust that he threw it into the garbage disposal,” Gadot revealed.

She went on to say that she didn’t go to the hospital because there was “nothing to sew.” The actress also noted that she stopped both cooking and drinking following the “mess.” As for her finger’s condition, Gadot shared that her finger has since healed though there was still a numb spot around the injured part.

During the interview, Gadot also revealed how she explained to her kids, Maya (4) and Alma (9), that she is pregnant with her third child. While this wasn’t the first time for Alma to get a pregnancy talk, Gadot noted that her younger daughter was “super curious about how the baby got in there” and “how she is gonna come out.”

“So we explained the PG way, you know, ‘Mommy and daddy had a big hug, papa planted a seed in mommy’s tummy,’ ” she shared to the host. “So we’re doing this, the birds and bees, how we know it.”





Gadot announced her third pregnancy back in March through a family selfie. “Here we go again,” so she captioned the snap featuring her family cradling her baby bump. Earlier this week, Gadot spilled during a virtual interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan” that she’s expecting another daughter.