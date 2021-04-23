EU’s Breton to meet Intel CEO, TMSC’s executive to discuss chips By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: ntel’s logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover
2/2
PARIS (Reuters) – The chief executive of chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ:) will meet European industry chief Thierry Breton on April 30, the European Commission said, as the EU executive seeks to reduce reliance on imported semiconductors.
Breton will also hold a video conference with Maria Marced, President of Taiwan’s TMSC, on the same day.
A source with knowledge of the meeting said Breton would discuss the possible creation of a new foundry in Europe and other possible partnerships.
Intel said last month that it will build a major new semiconductor factory – called a “fab” by industry officials – in Europe, with plans to announce a site within the next year.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.