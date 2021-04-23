EU’s Breton to meet Intel CEO, TMSC’s executive to discuss chips By Reuters

Matilda Colman
FILE PHOTO: Intel's logo is pictured during preparations at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover

PARIS (Reuters) – The chief executive of chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ:) will meet European industry chief Thierry Breton on April 30, the European Commission said, as the EU executive seeks to reduce reliance on imported semiconductors.

Breton will also hold a video conference with Maria Marced, President of Taiwan’s TMSC, on the same day.

A source with knowledge of the meeting said Breton would discuss the possible creation of a new foundry in Europe and other possible partnerships.

Intel said last month that it will build a major new semiconductor factory – called a “fab” by industry officials – in Europe, with plans to announce a site within the next year.

