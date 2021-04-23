Euro zone recovery accelerated in April as services return to growth -PMI

Article content

LONDON — The euro zone’s recovery from the pandemic-induced economic downturn was much stronger than expected in April as the bloc’s dominant service industry shrugged off renewed lockdowns and made a surprise return to growth, a survey showed.

With the continent facing a fresh wave of coronavirus infections governments have reimposed strict lockdown measures to contain the spread, forcing some businesses to close and encouraging citizens to stay home.

That meant the economy was expected to recover at a much weaker rate this quarter than had been expected only a month previously, according to a Reuters poll last week.

But IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, rose to a nine month high of 53.7 from March’s 53.2, confounding expectations in a Reuters poll for a dip to 52.8. Anything above 50 indicates growth.

“In a month during which virus containment measures were tightened in the face of further waves of infections, the euro zone economy showed encouraging strength,” said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

“Although the service sector continued to be hard hit by lockdown measures, it has returned to growth as companies adjust to life with the virus and prepare for better times ahead.”