EU clears 100 million euro French aid for Brexit-hit fisheries sector By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

© Reuters. Trawlers are seen in the fishing port during sunset in Boulogne-sur-Mer

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU state aid regulators approved on Friday 100 million euros ($120.6 million) in French aid for the country’s fisheries sector hit by Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc and the subsequent cut in France’s fishing quota.

The state support is available via three schemes. One will partially compensate vessels forced to remain idle due to the quota reductions or barred from accessing UK waters or other third country waters due to Brexit. It will run from January to June and may be extended until the end of this year.

The second scheme will compensate part of the loss of revenues suffered by the French fishing fleet while the third scheme targets French fishmongers.

“The fisheries sector is one of the most affected by Brexit, requiring fishermen and downstream market operators in affected member states to re-organise and adapt to the new situation,” European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR