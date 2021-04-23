Ethereum ETFs score impressive numbers a few days after launch By BTC Peers



Ethereum ETFs score impressive numbers a few days after launch



Earlier this week, Canadian regulators approved three exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and these products are already off with an explosive start.

Just a few days after launch, the three Canadian ETFs have seen recorded more than $138 million in trading volume. The three ETFs by Purpose Investment, CI Global Asset Management, and Evolve ETFs, began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The ETFs give investors exposure to shares that represent Ethereum without the trouble of holding the digital asset.

Day One of the Canadian Ether ETF Derby ($volume): 1. $ETHX (Galaxy): $21M2. $ETHH (Purpose): $19M3. $ETHR (Evolve): $3M(notes: this is about 1/5th what bitcoin ETF did on Day One. also, day one volume is largely buying so most will convert to assets.) — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) April 21, 2021

While these numbers may appear impressive, it is nothing compared to the ETFs that were launched earlier this year in Canada. Purpose’s Bitcoin ETF, for instance, traded $80 million in its first house, while Evolve attracted more than $420 million in two days. However, this is a signal that there is a strong market demand for crypto ETFs.

Ironically, the US is still dragging its feet and has failed to approve any crypto ETF. Industry participants are hopeful that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will take a cue from Canada and approve a product.

So far, the financial watchdog currently has eight high-profile Bitcoin ETF applications.

Continue reading on BTC Peers