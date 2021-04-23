EOS Falls 12% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 12% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $5.4040 by 17:12 (21:12 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 11.76% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since April 3.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.1411B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.4784 to $5.9948 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 35.22%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.7449B or 2.04% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.4784 to $8.8360 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 76.48% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,765.8 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.70% on the day.

was trading at $2,353.66 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 2.04%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $948.8767B or 50.64% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $271.4215B or 14.49% of the total cryptocurrency market value.