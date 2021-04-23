Dulce Candy Has A New YouTube Channel

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

I couldn’t be happier for her.

Dulce Candy is one of the OGs of YouTube. She started back in 2008!


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Dulce is also a mother, wife, Iraq War veteran, published author, and influencer.

If you don’t know Dulce, she was born in Zacapu, Mexico and immigrated to the United States at 6 years old. She started vlogging at the age of 20 while she was serving in the army in Iraq.

Over the years, she amassed 2.14 million subscribers, who tuned in for her self-love approach through beauty, fashion, and self-empowerment tutorials.

Some of her most popular videos include her steps on waking up in the morning, oral hygiene, and how to create a winged liner!

View this video on YouTube


Dulce Candy / youtube.com

In the above video, she shows us exactly how to perfect big wavy hair using a curling iron (and it’s a curling iron I personally own and still use once in a while)!

She became a published author too, debuting her first book, titled The Sweet Life, in 2015.

Her first YouTube channel included her journey with IVF and her experience with needles.

View this video on YouTube


Dulce Candy / youtube.com

In the video, she includes footage of her getting her first embryo transfer and explains that while it may look intimidating it actually didn’t hurt.

Candy has been a go-to for many years because of her vulnerability in sharing her stories regarding her upbringing and self-confidence.

In her video titled “Let’s Talk About STDs,” she explained when her doctor discovered she had chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HPV. She spoke about having the symptoms and how she was in an incredible amount of pain.

View this video on YouTube


Dulce Candy / youtube.com

It’s an incredibly personal subject and one that many are not open to sharing, but is so necessary to help other people who may not be able to have these conversations.

While she has given us beauty techniques for years, her self-love and motivational journey has also been well-documented in the past few months.

On April 17, 2021, Dulce revealed that her video below would be her last video on her first YouTube channel.

View this video on YouTube


Dulce Candy / youtube.com

She explained that it was naturally time to let go of this journey, so she could commit to her newest venture, titled Sweet Soul. Dulce said that the decision to quit her main YouTube channel was all about “shifting and progressing” into the next area of her life that could be more expansive for her. She went on to explain that while she tried to create new content on her old channel, it just wasn’t translating or resonating with where she is in life.

In the video, she explained her dreams of living on a ranch because of her love for nature.

She went on to say that she has been journaling since a young age and wants to design a journal for women to sort out their thoughts and emotions.

As a long-time subscriber to Dulce Candy, I fully support this new life she is sharing for her audience to see and be inspired by.

As we say goodbye to her first YouTube channel, I’m sure her fans (including myself!) cannot wait to see what’s to come.

If you’re a fan of Dulce, like I am, go on over and subscribe to her brand-new YouTube channel, Sweet Soul.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR