Dulce Candy Has A New YouTube Channel

I couldn’t be happier for her.
Dulce Candy is one of the OGs of YouTube. She started back in 2008!
Dulce is also a mother, wife, Iraq War veteran, published author, and influencer.
If you don’t know Dulce, she was born in Zacapu, Mexico and immigrated to the United States at 6 years old. She started vlogging at the age of 20 while she was serving in the army in Iraq.
Over the years, she amassed 2.14 million subscribers, who tuned in for her self-love approach through beauty, fashion, and self-empowerment tutorials.
Some of her most popular videos include her steps on waking up in the morning, oral hygiene, and how to create a winged liner!
Candy has been a go-to for many years because of her vulnerability in sharing her stories regarding her upbringing and self-confidence.
In her video titled “Let’s Talk About STDs,” she explained when her doctor discovered she had chlamydia, gonorrhea, and HPV. She spoke about having the symptoms and how she was in an incredible amount of pain.
While she has given us beauty techniques for years, her self-love and motivational journey has also been well-documented in the past few months.
On April 17, 2021, Dulce revealed that her video below would be her last video on her first YouTube channel.
In the video, she explained her dreams of living on a ranch because of her love for nature.
She went on to say that she has been journaling since a young age and wants to design a journal for women to sort out their thoughts and emotions.
As a long-time subscriber to Dulce Candy, I fully support this new life she is sharing for her audience to see and be inspired by.
As we say goodbye to her first YouTube channel, I’m sure her fans (including myself!) cannot wait to see what’s to come.
If you’re a fan of Dulce, like I am, go on over and subscribe to her brand-new YouTube channel, Sweet Soul.
