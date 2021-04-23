Dollar wallows as traders reassess taper timing; cryptocurrencies tumble

can still rise against commodity currencies if commodity prices

but the larger trend for the dollar is still mixed. The dollar

“As a result, the dollar is likely to fall against the yen,

policy just like Lagarde,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief

“Powell has to reiterate the continuation of easy monetary

against most currencies.

downward pressure on Treasury yields and cap the dollar’s gains

message that talk of tapering is premature, which would put

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is likely to repeat Lagarde’s

start to consider a tapering of bond purchases due to an

Christine Lagarde squashed expectations that policymakers will

The euro nursed losses after European Central Bank President

will curb investment in digital assets.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to raise capital gains taxes

Cryptocurrency ether tumbled more than 10% and

central banks ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week.

peers on Friday, as traders contemplate the next moves by major

narrow trading range near multi-week lows against its major

TOKYO — The dollar was hemmed into a

The dollar slid as low as 107.80 yen on Friday, the

lowest since March 4.

The euro stood at $1.2027 after dropping 0.2% on

Thursday. It was still not far from the seven-week high of

$1.2080 set earlier this week.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars

firmed on Friday, but traders said risks are pointed to the

downside due to a recent weakening in commodity prices.

The British pound was quoted at $1.38535 following

a 0.6% loss the previous session.

The Fed’s next meeting ends on April 28, and while no major

policy changes are expected, investors are paying close

attention to any comments about the chance of scaling back

monetary easing in the future.

Rising coronavirus vaccination rates and an improving

economic outlook are reasons to be optimistic, but investors are

scaling back expectations for a withdrawal of monetary easing

after Lagarde said talk of phasing out emergency bond purchases

is premature, analysts said.

Data on manufacturing and services activity in both the

United States and Germany are due later on Friday, which could

support positive economic sentiment, but the dollar and the euro

are unlikely to move much as investors stick to the sidelines

before the Fed’s meeting, analysts said.

In cryptocurrencies, ether was some 7% lower at about $2,234

and earlier dipped as low as $2,116, retreating from the record

high of $2,645.97 set on Thursday after President Biden unveiled

a plan to nearly double taxes on capital gains for people