Deutsche Bank and call centre employees agree on pay deal

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of Germany’s Deutsche Bank is photographed early evening in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Deutsche Bank (DE:) has reached a pay deal with staff at call centres who have been on strike, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.
The agreement brings to an end a months-long labour dispute involving about 650 staff in Berlin and Essen at the call centre unit DB Direkt.
The deal envisages a 13th month of pay, a one-time payment and a pay increase, the people said.
The strike took place over 13 weeks as the bank announced that it was rewarding some staff for a pandemic-related trading boom with a 29% percent bonus for last year.
The call centre employees are among the lowest-paid at the German bank, with starting wages of around 12 euros ($14.47) an hour, according to union officials.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.