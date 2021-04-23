Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.35% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 0.35%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Friday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 0.35%.

The best performers of the session on the were AP Moeller – Maersk A/S B (CSE:), which rose 2.05% or 305 points to trade at 15170 at the close. Meanwhile, Orsted A/S (CSE:) added 1.52% or 14.80 points to end at 990.20 and Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) was up 1.18% or 1.4 points to 116.2 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Genmab (CSE:), which fell 1.75% or 40.0 points to trade at 2251.0 at the close. Simcorp A/S (CSE:) declined 1.36% or 11.0 points to end at 795.0 and Novozymes A/S B (CSE:) was down 1.18% or 5.0 points to 418.2.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 75 to 63 and 21 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for June delivery was up 0.73% or 0.45 to $61.88 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in June rose 0.67% or 0.44 to hit $65.84 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract fell 0.33% or 5.95 to trade at $1776.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.35% to 6.1655, while EUR/DKK rose 0.03% to 7.4361.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.30% at 91.050.