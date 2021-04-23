Crypto Market Dumped Hard Third Time in Last 10 Days By CoinQuora



Crypto Market Dumped Hard Third Time in Last 10 Days



and major altcoins dropped for the third time in the last 10 days.

The entire market cap of cryptocurrencies dropped nearly 300 billion USD.

Cryptocurrency king Bitcoin dropped for the sixth time in the last seven days.

According to the CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin and major altcoins dropped for the third time in the last 10 days, making the crypto investor wonder again, whether this dump is a correction or not.

The entire market cap of cryptocurrencies dropped nearly 300 billion from $2.078 billion to $1.752 billion in the last 24 hours.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

