Couple found guilty of keeping Indian woman as a slave inside Mount Waverley home

The jury delivered its verdict at the Supreme Court of Victoria today finding the couple – known only by their pseudonyms “KK and KK” – guilty of intentionally possessing a slave.
The married couple was also found guilty of intentionally exercising over a slave any of the powers attaching to the right of ownership.
Prosecutors had previously alleged the couple hid the slave inside their Mount Waverley home.
In July 2007, the complainant travelled from India to Australia to stay with “KK and KK” at their family home.