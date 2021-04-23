Corn, soy extend multi-year highs on tightening global supplies

Article content

CHICAGO — U.S. corn and soybean futures closed firm on Friday after rocketing to multi-year highs this week on tightening domestic and global supplies, traders said.

As stocks from the 2020 harvest dwindle, dryness in Brazil and a U.S. cold spell raised doubts about prospects for the 2021 corn crops in the world’s two biggest exporters of the feed grain, at a time of growing Chinese demand.

Futures markets were choppy at week’s end, dipping lower at times as traders booked profits. But prices ended modestly higher, led by nearby contracts ahead of the delivery period for Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) May futures, which begins next week.

“Nothing has fundamentally changed. It’s still a supply-demand story driving this market,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

CBOT July corn settled up 1 cent at $6.32-1/2 per bushel after reaching $6.36-1/2, a contract top and the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract since June 2013.

CBOT July soybeans ended up 1-3/4 cents at $15.16 a bushel and July wheat finished up 1-3/4 cents at $7.12-1/4 a bushel. Benchmark soybeans and wheat reached their highest levels since 2014, and front-month CBOT soybean oil touched 63.50 cents per lb, the highest spot price in almost 13 years, before paring gains.