Corn, soy ease ahead of weekend, after surge to multi-year highs

CHICAGO — U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Friday as traders booked profits ahead of the weekend, and after both markets rocketed to multi-year highs on tightening domestic and global supplies, traders said.

Also, a U.S. cold spell this week and dryness in Brazil raised doubts about corn harvest prospects in the world’s two biggest exporters of the feed grain at a time of growing Chinese import demand.

Markets were choppy at week’s end, turning higher at times on fund flows and short-covering in the run-up to the delivery period for Chicago Board of Trade May futures, which begins next week.

“Nothing has fundamentally changed. It’s still a supply-demand story driving this market,” said Terry Reilly, senior analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

As of 12:54 p.m. CDT (1754 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade July corn was down 1-1/4 cents at $6.30-1/3 per bushel, retreating after reaching $6.36-1/2, a contract top and the highest on a continuous chart of the most-active corn contract since June 2013.

CBOT July soybeans were down 1 cent at $15.13-1/4 a bushel while July wheat was up 1/4 cent at $7.10-3/4 a bushel. Front-month CBOT soybean oil touched 63.50 cents per lb, its highest in almost 13 years, before paring gains.