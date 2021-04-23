CICC makes green finance ‘top priority’ to help fund China’s carbon neutral pledge

Article content

SHANGHAI — Chinese investment bank China International Capital Corp (CICC) has made green finance a “top priority,” as Beijing steps up pressure on financial institutions to help fund its carbon neutrality pledge.

CICC has formed a “green agility team” of 20-plus investment bankers dedicated to channeling funding into low carbon and clean energy projects, Managing Director Cheng Daming told Reuters.

Special “green” task forces have also been set up covering business sectors including fixed income, private equity, wealth management and research, as CICC seeks to capitalize on China’s green finance boom, said Cheng, who is coordinating the efforts.

Chinese regulators have been trying to create incentives for financial institutions to deliver the funds to meet President Xi Jinping’s pledge to make China carbon neutral by 2060.

Such a commitment, Xi said at the Climate Leaders’ Summit on Thursday, “requires hard efforts from China.”

To achieve net zero emissions, the world’s biggest producer of climate-warming greenhouse gas will need 140 trillion yuan ($21.5 trillion) worth of green investment over the next 40 years, 40% of which requires equity and bond financing, CICC estimates.