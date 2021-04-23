Chrissy Teigen Discusses Khloe Kardashian’s Photoshop Scandal on Therapy Due to Own Body Insecurity

Instagram

The wife of John Legend admits the controversy surrounding the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star reminded her to her own insecurity issues to the point she ends up addressing the issue with her shrinks.

AceShowbiz –

Chrissy Teigen has made an interesting revelation about her connection to Khloe Kardashian‘s photoshop controversy. The wife of singer John Legend admitted in a new interview that her “own body security issues” has prompted her to talk about the scandal during therapy.

“I actually ended up talking about it in therapy, oddly enough,” the 35-year-old model made the confession during a Tuesday, April 20, episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen“. She went on to spill the real reason behind her needs to discussing the matter in therapy.

“Honestly, I went a million different ways,” the cookbook author told host Andy Cohen. “Because of my own body insecurity issues. What celebrities have done to people in distorting their image of what a real human body looks like.”

Chrissy then added that she completely understood what the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has gone through which also made her feel “frustrated.” The mother of two explained, “You get frustrated because you look at Khloe and, of course, you’re like, ‘You’re so beautiful. You’re so strong.’ ”

“The change that she’s made to her body she’s so proud of and everybody’s so proud of,” the mother of two further added. “And you want somebody to be like f*** yes this is my body, in any light.”

“At the same time, I’m like my god, anyone’s able to say and have any kind of portrayal of their body that they want people to see,” she continued. “If she didn’t want that photo to be out, she didn’t want that photo to be out. And that’s fine too.”

Believing that few people will understand how Khloe felt, Chrissy added, “I think there can be two truths. [The internet] can’t possibly believe that someone could not want this photo to be out but also be proud of that photo.”

When Andy asked if the same situation happened to her, Chrissy answered, “I know that if something like that happened to me, I would want people to know that this is a strong powerful photo of myself, and I’m proud of it.”





“It’ll go down in history, the negative things I’ve thought of myself when I should’ve thought I’m powerful,” she added. “It’s what we’ve done to ourselves and it’s something I try to work through every day. It’s the industry I’ve been in so long, and all you can do is hope for other people to not have to go through this.”

Khloe’s photoshop controversy hit the internet earlier this month. At the time, an unedited bikini photo of hers was released without her permission. The photo was ultimately deleted, and Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer of Kim Kardashian‘s KKW brand, offered an explanation behind the taking down of the image.

“The color edited photo was taken of Khloe during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant,” Tracy told Page Six. “Khloe looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down.”