Cassie Randolph Refuses to Further Comment on Ex Colton Underwood Coming Out as Gay

Prior to this, the season 23 winner of ‘The Bachelor’ broke her social media silence after Colton came out, writing on Instagram Story, ‘Thank you everyone for the kind comments and messages.’

Cassie Randolph‘s name was thrown in the mix when her ex-boyfriend Colton Underwood came out as gay earlier this month. Addressing the matter in a new video on her YouTube channel, the former “The Bachelor” contestant also thanked fans for their support.

In the vlog which was posted on Thursday, April 22, Cassie expressed appreciation to her followers’ kind words following “the topic in the media that brought [her] name up” recently. Despite that, Cassie revealed that she decided she wasn’t ready to further comment on it just yet.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m not gonna be further discussing it or commenting on it for now,” she shared in the video. “There’s a lot of layers to it, and I just think the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward.”

While Cassie didn’t make a further comment on Colton’s coming out, she assured that if she changed her mind in the future, she would definitely let fans know. “If I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know,” she said.





“And yes, some of you are asking about my YouTube for this week,” she went on to explain, “I decided to take the week off, but will have one again next week!!”

Colton came out as gay on April 14 during an appearance on “Good Morning America” with Robin Roberts. In the interview, the former NFL athlete also highlighted the bad decisions he made while dating Cassie. “I would like to say sorry for how things ended. I messed up,” he said. “I made a lot of bad choices.”

“And it’s hard for me to articulate exactly what my emotions were going through that relationship with her because I obviously had an internal fight going on,” he stressed. “I would just say I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry for the pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish it wouldn’t have happened the way it did. I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”