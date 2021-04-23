Cardinals activate Tyler O’Neill from 10-day IL By Reuters

Matilda Colman
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals activated outfielder Tyler O’Neill (right groin strain) from the 10-day injured list on Friday and placed first baseman/outfielder John Nogowski (left hand bone bruise) on the same list.

The move regarding Nogowski is retroactive to April 20.

O’Neill, 25, started each of the team’s first eight games, hitting only .143 with a homer and three RBIs in 28 at-bats. He struck out 14 times.

He left the Cardinals’ April 10 game against the Milwaukee Brewers after his second-inning at-bat.

The right-handed hitting O’Neill, a Gold Glove winner in 2020, has a career .224/.284/.413 mark with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 179 games.

Nogowski, 28, appeared in 13 games, going 1-for-12 to begin the season.

