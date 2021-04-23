Cardi B Takes A Step Closer to Beauty Venture With Trademark Filing for Bardi Beauty

Instagram

Making the application via her Washpoppin Inc. company, the ‘I Like It’ hitmaker looks to launch an array of products from cosmetics to fragrances, nail polish, skincare, and haircare.

Rap sensation Cardi B is one step closer to fulfilling her beauty business dreams by filing legal papers to secure her own trademark.

The “I Like It” hitmaker, real name Belcalis Almanzar, has applied for the rights to Bardi Beauty in the hopes of launching an array of products, from cosmetics to fragrances, nail polish, skincare, and haircare. She reportedly made the filings on April 16.

According to TMZ, the trademark application was made via her Washpoppin Inc. company, and comes after she recently outlined plans to unveil her own hair products after experimenting with making her own hair masks for herself and her daughter, Kulture.

Cardi, whose mother is Trinidadian and father is Dominican, also explained she wanted to use her brand to educate people about different types of hair as an Afro-Latina. In late March, she addressed her vision for her own beauty line via an Instagram post.

“This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters,” declared the 28-year-old raptress. “however, I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity.”

“Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long, don’t make your skin light or don’t make your face features slim specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands,” the wife of Offset continued. “Dna have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair …..and one more things not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican.”