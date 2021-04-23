Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.150181 by 23:07 (03:07 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Saturday, up 10.18% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 26.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $36.528859B, or 1.97% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.107469 to $1.158986 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 20.65%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $6.104844B or 2.68% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.9438 to $1.3813 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 26.11% from its all-time high of $1.56 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $50,197.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.65% on the day.

was trading at $2,311.56 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $936.391913B or 50.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $264.087643B or 14.28% of the total cryptocurrency market value.