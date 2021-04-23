Caitlyn Jenner Slams ‘Over-Restrictive’ Lockdown as She Declares Run for California Governor

Instagram

The athlete-turned-reality television star is backed by Donald Trump’s strategist as she announces run for governor of California, challenging the incumbent Gavin Newsome.

AceShowbiz –

Former Olympic gold medallist-turned-transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner has officially declared her intention to run for California governor.

After weeks of speculation, the reality TV star, a Republican, confirmed she will be challenging Democratic incumbent Governor Gavin Newsome in a potential recall election, a special process which can be triggered if potential challengers collect enough signatures from registered voters to warrant the election.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (23Apr21), Caitlyn declared, “I’m in! California is worth fighting for.”

She also shared her official press release, in which she took aim at Newsom for enforcing an “over-restrictive lockdown” to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people,” Caitlyn said in the statement. “Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality.”

“As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix our state before it’s too late… I am a proven winner and the only outsider who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.

“Californians want better and deserve better from their governor…”

She concluded, “This isn’t the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends.”

Jenner, 71, is backed by a group of known Republican strategists, including Tony Fabrizio, who worked on former U.S. President Donald Trump‘s 2016 and 2020 campaigns, and ex-Trump White House aide Steven Cheung, who was part of Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s team during the action man’s successful 2003 recall election, reports Axios.

Jenner launched her Caitlyn for California website on Friday.