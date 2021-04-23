Boosie Badazz Slams O.J. Simpson for Criticizing LeBron James: ‘You Wrong Man’

Instagram/WENN/Instagram

The rapper’s rants arrive after O.J. calls out the Los Angeles Lakers star for tweeting, ‘YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,’ alongside a picture of police officer Nicholas Reardon, who fatally shot M’Khia Bryant, in a now-deleted post.

Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has a few choice words for O.J. Simpson. Taking to his Instagram account, the Baton Rouge rapper blasted O.J., who previously came at LeBron James for demanding accountability for police officer Nicholas Reardon who fatally shot Ma’khia Bryant.

“O.J. Simpson… How the hell you gonna tell LeBron [to] be quiet ’bout speaking up our race, you supposed to be speaking up our race,” said Boosie to O.J. on Friday, April 23. “I was cheering for you! We got you free. … The black community got you free! And you want to tell them to chill out? You need to chill out.”

He went on critizing the former football running back, who famously won the “Trial of the Century” in 1995 after being acquitted of murder charges in the June 1994 deaths of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, “You better chill out. Get the f**k out Lebron nuts. You wrong man. You supposed to be on the front line for this black s**t.”

Boosie’s rants arrive after O.J. called out LeBron for tweeting, “YOU’RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY,” alongside a picture of Nicholas in a now-deleted post. The tweet sparked rage as many accused the NBA star of inciting violence. Among the critics were O.J., who said in a Twitter video on Thursday, “Sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with some police departments.”

“What I saw when I saw the full thing, the police guy had no choice, he responded. We wish he could have pulled a taser, we wish he could have done it in another way, but in that instance, if he hadn’t done what he did, it appears to me that another young American would have had her life taken. I can’t fault what he did. I wish it were different, but I can’t fault it,” so he said.

Captioning the clip, the 73-year-old wrote, “Wait for the facts! #LeBronJames.”

As for LeBron, he clarified in follow-up tweets, “ANGER does any of us any good and that includes myself! Gathering all the facts and educating does though! My anger still is here for what happened that lil girl. My sympathy for her family and may justice prevail!”

The Los Angeles Lakers player added, “I’m so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police. I took the tweet down because its being used to create more hate -This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY.”