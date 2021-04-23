Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



© Reuters. Bitcoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $48,815.1 by 01:17 (05:17 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since January 21.

The move downwards pushed Bitcoin’s market cap down to $916.6B, or 51.45% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Bitcoin’s market cap was $1,184.9B.

Bitcoin had traded in a range of $48,788.3 to $52,099.9 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Bitcoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 21.82%. The volume of Bitcoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $82.6B or 31.90% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $48,788.3008 to $62,509.1172 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Bitcoin is still down 24.64% from its all-time high of $64,778.04 set on April 14.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $2,159.96 on the Investing.com Index, down 11.69% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $476.35 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 13.93%.

Ethereum’s market cap was last at $253.8B or 14.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $74.0B or 4.16% of the total cryptocurrency market value.