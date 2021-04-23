Biden to travel to UK, Belgium in June -White House By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden speak at the White House in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June for his first overseas trip, the White House said on Friday.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the trip aims to “highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies.”
