BDA Launches Climate Risk Finance Initiative

Article content

HAMILTON, Bermuda — As part of its strategy to foster sustainable, equitablegrowth in Bermuda, the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), led by Government and in collaboration with the private sector, has launched an initiative to establish and promote the jurisdiction as the world’s climate risk finance capital.

The aim is to make climate risk finance an additional leg on Bermuda’s economic stool, one that is highly aligned with, and complimentary to our key market strengths: re/insurance, Insurance-Linked Securities (ILS) and our professional services expertise.

BDA CEO, Roland Andy Burrows, said, “It is a natural fit for Bermuda to become a major base of operations for the global climate risk finance sector. Not only do we already have many of the world’s leading experts on weather-related catastrophes based here in our globally significant property catastrophe reinsurance market, we also have a financial services regulator, in the form of the Bermuda Monetary Authority, which understands the importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns.

“We applaud the Bermuda Government for its many decades of and ongoing commitment to climate and environmental initiatives,” Mr. Burrows said. “Bermuda has for years punched above its weight, playing a disproportionate role on the world stage for a jurisdiction of our size. By extending our global reinsurance leadership to climate risk finance, Bermuda can again prove to be a collaborative partner to the world’s key markets, a leading member of the worldwide family of responsible communities, playing a major role in delivering solutions to one of the most important challenges of our time.”