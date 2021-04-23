Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.08% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 0.08%



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 0.08%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nuix Ltd (ASX:), which rose 7.46% or 0.32 points to trade at 4.61 at the close. Meanwhile, Megaport Ltd (ASX:) added 5.22% or 0.67 points to end at 13.51 and Nufarm Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.87% or 0.26 points to 5.60 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:), which fell 14.27% or 1.78 points to trade at 10.69 at the close. Blackmores Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.33% or 5.10 points to end at 75.50 and JB Hi-Fi Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.04% or 2.66 points to 50.14.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 742 to 596 and 409 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 3.35% to 11.515.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 0.08% or 1.45 to $1783.45 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June rose 0.73% or 0.45 to hit $61.88 a barrel, while the June Brent oil contract rose 0.49% or 0.32 to trade at $65.72 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.43% to 0.7740, while AUD/JPY rose 0.38% to 83.52.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.32% at 91.025.