Asian equities, FX subdued as infections in India continue to surge

Matilda Colman
Asian equities and currencies were

subdued on Friday, as surging coronavirus infections in India,

Thailand and South Korea sapped appetite for investments in

these markets.

The overnight lead from Wall Street was also negative, as

major indexes fell on reports that U.S President Joe Biden

planned to raise taxes on the wealthy to fund major investments.

Indian stocks gave up slim gains that came from

firmer public bank stocks and traded flat, as investor sentiment

remained shaky after the country recorded the world’s highest

daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row.

South Korea’s benchmark stock index closed higher,

but notched its first weekly loss in five, as worries over

surging virus cases in the country weighed on sentiment.

Data showed Singapore’s key price gauge rose by the fastest

pace in more than a year in March, with core inflation rate

rising to 0.5% against a forecast of an increase of 0.4% found

by Reuters poll of economists.

“Our view is underlying price pressures remain fairly well

contained. We don’t see it resulting in any sort of shift to a

more hawkish stance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore any

time soon,” said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe

strategist at TD Securities.

“But I do think inflation will trend little bit higher in

the months ahead anyway,” he added.

Equities were down 0.2%, while the Singapore dollar

strengthened 0.1%.

Stocks in Bangkok were marginally lower, as Thailand

reported its highest number of daily cases since the pandemic

began.

Data showing an unexpected 8.47% jump in the country’s

exports for March, marking its fastest pace in 28 months, did

little to lift the mood as the economic outlook remained

uncertain.

Malaysian government data showed that the country’s consumer

price index in March rose 1.7% from a year earlier, surpassing

the 1.4% annual growth forecast by a Reuters poll. The country’s

equities and currency were flat.

Highlights

** Top loser on Thailand’s SETI was RPCG PCL

, down 8.51%

** In the Philippines, top index loser was Bloomberry

Resorts Corp, down 5.63%

** The biggest laggards in the NSE index were Cipla

Ltd and Shree Cement Ltd

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0704 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCK

DAILY YTD % X DAILY S YTD

% % %

Japan +0.06 -4.31 <.n2>

China EC>

India +0.08 -2.44 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.10 -3.37 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi +0.11 -2.09 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.04 -0.76 <.ps ines i> 7

S.Korea 11>

Singapo +0.09 -0.53 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.18 +1.40 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.03 -4.40 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by

Shailesh Kuber)

