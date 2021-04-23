Asian equities, FX subdued as infections in India continue to surge

Article content

Asian equities and currencies were

subdued on Friday, as surging coronavirus infections in India,

Thailand and South Korea sapped appetite for investments in

these markets.

The overnight lead from Wall Street was also negative, as

major indexes fell on reports that U.S President Joe Biden

planned to raise taxes on the wealthy to fund major investments.

Indian stocks gave up slim gains that came from

firmer public bank stocks and traded flat, as investor sentiment

remained shaky after the country recorded the world’s highest

daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row.

South Korea’s benchmark stock index closed higher,

but notched its first weekly loss in five, as worries over

surging virus cases in the country weighed on sentiment.

Data showed Singapore’s key price gauge rose by the fastest

pace in more than a year in March, with core inflation rate

rising to 0.5% against a forecast of an increase of 0.4% found

by Reuters poll of economists.

“Our view is underlying price pressures remain fairly well

contained. We don’t see it resulting in any sort of shift to a

more hawkish stance from the Monetary Authority of Singapore any

time soon,” said Mitul Kotecha, Chief EM Asia & Europe