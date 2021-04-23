Ashanti Trending on Twitter Amid Rumors She’s Dating a White Man

Instagram

The ‘Foolish’ singer causes social media frenzy after she shares a Instagram picture of her with a man, who is white, taken at a gathering which is attended by her family and friends.

AceShowbiz –

Ashanti may have found a new love of her life. The singer/songwriter is known for keeping her personal life to herself, so when she posted a new picture of herself alongside a mystery man, fans didn’t waste time to jump into the conclusion that the man could be her boyfriend.

The “Foolish” singer caused social media frenzy on Thursday, April 22 after she shared a picture of her with a man, who is white, taken at a gathering which was attended by her family and friends. For the night, Ashanti looked stunning in a white see-through dress with plunging neckline. As for the man, whose identity has yet to be revealed, looked dapper in a black-and-white suit.

Ashanti kept in cryptic in the caption as she only wrote, “Great times.” While she tagged celebrity stylist Alicia Sereno, the brand of her outfit PatBo, and the restaurant where the picture was snapped- Taboo Cancun, the R&B singer appeared to deliberately skip tagging her rumored boyfriend.

<br />

The picture quickly earned mixed reactions from fans on Twitter, prompting her name to trend on the micro-blogging site. Upset about Ashanti’s supposed choice of man, a fan wrote, “A colonizer took Ashanti how much more will this year take from me.” Another tweeted read, “Ashanti got a white man! The betrayal! It was supposed to be me! At least for a month or 2.”

Some others, however, jumped to Ashanti’s defense and reminded everyone that Ashanti never confirmed that the man is her boyfriend. “Why are y’all creating fanfic about Ashanti over a photo with no context? The internet is so weird,” one person questioned. “When did Ashanti say that was her man? Some of y’all reading the pictures like you’re in kindergarten.”

“Lmao Ashanti is trending because of her pic with the white guy ….It’s definitely not that serious,” another user added. Thinking that they are not a couple to begin with, one person wrote, “Why does everyone think that’s Ashanti’s new man? That pic doesn’t even give bae vibes.”

“Ashanti is looking cute as always and this is a great pic of her and her guy. Wishing them the best. Ion’t know why anybody is mad though… let her live her best life,” a supportive fan, meanwhile, noted.

Ashanti remains silent about the dating rumors.