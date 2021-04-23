Are Britney Spears Tell-All Documentaries Helping Or Exploiting Her Further?

“My life has always been very speculated, watched, and judged really my whole life,” she said in an Instagram post. “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people.”
“It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged, insulted, and embarrassed by the media, and I still am till this day,” she went on. “As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people!”
One thing that is clear, is that Britney will speak about her own life and career when she’s ready to. In the meantime, she’s happy to enjoy her life privately and away from the glare of a million cameras.
“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories!” she wrote in an Instagram post a few days after the release of Framing Britney Spears. “Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”